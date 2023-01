OMAHA, NEB. — Brandon Headlee has been promoted to senior director of food safety at Conagra Brands, Inc.

Mr. Headlee has been with Conagra for more than 26 years, most recently as director of quality since April 2019. Earlier, he worked as quality manager and operations manager at various Conagra locations across the United States.

He received a bachelor’s degree in biology at Wayne State College and a master of business administration degree in international management at Bellevue University.