INDIANAPOLIS — Catalina Snacks, Inc. is expanding its Catalina Crunch brand with the limited-time launch of honey mustard crunch mix.

The mix features nuts, chickpea pretzels and Catalina Crunch cereal and contains 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving.

The honey mustard crunch mix is available exclusively

in 6-oz packages. In addition to honey mustard, Catalina Crunch crunch mix is available in traditional, cheddar, creamy ranch and spicy kick varieties.