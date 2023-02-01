Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

While food safety has always been important to consumers and food companies alike, procedures, programs and regulations around food safety have certainly evolved as science has illuminated more effective ways to ensure a safe food supply.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Lance Roberie, founder of Food Safety & Quality Services, details how the industry’s approach to food safety has gone from a reactive to a proactive approach and ways baking companies can ensure they have a successful food safety program.

“The industry now has to prove everything is safe and document much more than we’ve ever had to document,” he said.

This new proactive approach to food safety focuses on preventing incidents rather than reacting to them, and that requires an all-hands-on-deck approach. Culture has become as important to effective food safety procedures as documentation.

“If we have a good food safety culture, our employees and our managers should be making better decisions,” Mr. Roberie explained.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn how food safety has changed and ways to disseminate a food safety culture that encourages all to get involved in protecting consumers.

