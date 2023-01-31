DENVER — Geoff Tanner has been named president, chief operating officer and chief executive officer of The Simply Good Foods Co. He will succeed Joseph E. Scalzo on July 7.

Mr. Tanner was formerly chief commercial and marketing officer for the J.M. Smucker Co., Orrville, Ohio. Prior to joining Smucker, he had worked for Del Monte Foods and Big Heart Pet Brands. In his most recent position, he oversaw Smucker’s commercial organization.

The Simply Good Foods Co. is a manufacturer of snacks that are marketed under the Atkins and Quest brands.

“Geoff is a fantastic leader with an impressive record of developing and executing on organic strategies to drive strong, profitable growth and building high-performing teams at large food-focused, consumer packaged goods brands,” said James M. Kilts, chairman of the board.