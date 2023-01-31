GROVE CITY, PA. — The Howe Co. has acquired Amherst, NY-based Mister Snacks, a manufacturer of nuts, nut mixes, trail mixes and candy. Mister Snacks’ products primarily are sold under the Sunbird Snacks and Stone Mountain Snacks brands in smaller bags at convenience stores, distributors, wholesalers, gift shops and travel shops. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Mister Snacks gives us a new distribution channel to continue to grow our candy and nut business,” said Len Caric, co-owner and chief executive officer of Howe Co.

Headquartered in Grove City, Howe Co. is a full-line candy and nut distributor, as well as a purveyor of foodservice and gourmet coffees. The company primarily distributes its products to grocery stores. The company also sells its coffee, candy and nuts online at www.georgehowe.com.