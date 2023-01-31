PARSIPANNY, NJ. — Chocolate hazelnut spread Nutella, a brand of The Ferrero Group, is introducing two new products to the US market. The individually wrapped Nutella B-Ready features a wafer shell filled with Nutella and sprinkled with puffed wheat crisps. The shareable Nutella Biscuits feature a crunchy baked biscuit stamped with a heart shape and filled with Nutella spread.

Both products have been available globally and will be the first new Nutella snacks released in the United States since 2012 when Nutella &GO! was launched.

“We are thrilled to be launching Nutella B-Ready and Nutella Biscuits in the US, two products that have already received love and accolades across the globe,” said Noah Szporn, senior vice president of spreads at Ferrero North America. “In honor of World Nutella Day, a holiday that was created by a fan for our fans, we are excited to double our US portfolio and give our loyal fans two new ways to enjoy their favorite hazelnut spread.”

Nutella B-Ready and Nutella Biscuits will be available at retailers nationwide and online starting this month.