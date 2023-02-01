MINNEAPOLIS — Ice cream company Halo Top is expanding its portfolio with the addition of a line of boxed and single-serve baking mixes.

The line, introduced under the brand name Halo Top Desserts, includes a light cake mix in single-serve cups, and light baking mixes for fudge brownies and peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.

The microwavable light cake mix in single-serve cups is available in three varieties: chocolate, strawberry and birthday cake, and contains 170 calories.

According to the company, all the baking mixes will be manufactured by General Mills, Inc. They will be available at Walmart and Kroger locations beginning in early February, with further national retail availability coming in the summer. The single-serve cake mixes have a suggested retail price of $2.89, and the boxed mixes have a suggested retail price of $4.99.

The recent addition of the baking mixes comes after the company announced a new formula for its ice cream in April 2022.

“Halo Top was founded on an idea to make a lower calorie ice cream that doesn’t sacrifice flavor and indulgence,” said Peter Gargula, brand manager at Halo Top. “We’ve been constantly innovating products to give consumers indulgence they can feel good about. We can’t wait to bring our loyal fans into the baking aisle in this trusted extension from cold to warm with Halo Top Desserts.”