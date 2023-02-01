LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Hip-hop stars Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus and Percy “Master P” Miller have partnered with Post Consumer Brands to launch a line of cereal under the Broadus Foods’ Snoop Cereal brand. The three flagship flavors include:

Snoop Cereal Fruity Hoopz: sweetened, multi-colored, multigrain, hoop-shaped cereal that is blended with marshmallow pieces.

Snoop Cereal Cinnamon Toasteez: sweetened crispy wheat and rice cereal squares with a hint of cinnamon.

Snoop Cereal Frosted Drizzlerz: sweetened crispy whole grain cereal with a vanilla frosting drizzle.

“Creating generational wealth is an important message to share with the world,” Mr. Broadus said. “Coming from hip-hop and being able to produce a product from a family name that my kids, grandkids and beyond will be a part of is a blessing. We are making history, and Momma Snoop products are coming next. Working with Post Consumer Brands will guarantee the highest quality, most diverse flavors and best-tasting product on the market. Master P and I are the new Kings of Breakfast Food.”

The Frosted Drizzlerz cereal meets Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) requirements. A portion of profits from all cereal sales will be donated to charities that combat houselessness and food insecurity.

“We want to make sure kids and kids at heart can have a champion’s breakfast,” Mr. Miller said. “Our motto is the more we make the more we give. I grew up on WIC, and I am honored and humbled to now own a company with Snoop that can service underprivileged families. Partnering with Post Consumer Brands made sense with our common mission to build economic empowerment and to add diversity to grocery stores with Black-owned breakfast food.”

Broadus Foods’ cereal collection will be available nationwide beginning in summer of 2023. Leading up to this launch, Mr. Broadus and Mr. Miller are launching “an entertainment experience” via social media, according to the company. Elements of this experience include interactive online content, live online engagement and the introduction of the cartoon characters who appear as mascots on the cereal boxes.

“Our purpose at Post Consumer Brands is to make delicious food accessible for all, and we’ve been feeding families for more than 125 years,” said TD Dixon, chief growth officer at Post Consumer Brands. “When Snoop Dogg and Master P approached us with the opportunity to produce Snoop Cereal for Broadus Foods, we were immediately brought together by our shared passion for feeding all families, building diversity and economic development, and serving communities. We’re excited to partner with a company that’s committed to family and community just like we are.”