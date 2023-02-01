COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods sweet treats brand Little Debbie is launching the Big Pack Zebra Cake, a large version of the brand’s snack-sized Zebra Cake. Big Pack Zebra Cakes join a line of other Little Debbie Big Pack snacks, including Big Pack Swiss Rolls and Big Pack Oatmeal Crème Pies.

The Big Pack Zebra Cakes feature individually wrapped yellow cakes with a crème layer in the middle and white frosting exterior decorated with fudge stripes. Each Big Pack box contains six cakes, vs. the traditional Zebra Cakes, which are twin wrapped in boxes of 10.

Big Pack Zebra Cakes will be available nationwide beginning in February at the suggested retail price of $4.49 per box.