WASHINGTON — The House Committee on Agriculture for the 118th Congress recently was completed after ranking member David Scott of Georgia announced the Democrat side of the committee roster.

Three of the newly appointed members are representatives from Illinois: Nikki Budzinski, Eric Sorensen and Jonathan Jackson, who is the son of civil rights activist Jesse Jackson. Two are from Texas: Jasmine Crockett and Greg Casar. The remaining new committee members include Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, Andrea Salinas of Oregon, Marie Glusenkamp Perez of Washington, Don Davis of North Carolina, Jill Tokuda of Hawaii and Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico. All but Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin are freshman representatives.

They will replace Chellie Pingree of Maine, Ann McLane Kuster of New Hampshire, Lou Correa of California, Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, Josh Harder of California, Kim Schrier of Washington, Ro Khanna of California, Sanford Bishop of Georgia, Filemon Vela of Texas, Bobby Rush of Illinois, Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan of Alabama, Cheri Bustos of Illinois, Salud Carbajal of California, Al Lawson of Florida, Angie Craig of New Mexico, Cindy Axne of Iowa, Jimmy Panetta of California and Marcy Kaptur of Ohio.

Congressmen Pingree, Kuster, Correa, Harder, Schrier, Bishop, Sablan, Carbajal, Craig, Panetta, Khanna and Kaptur were reassigned to other committees. Cheri Bustos and Bobby Rush retired at the end of their terms. Filemon Vela resigned during the middle of his term in 2022. The following members were defeated during the 2022 midterms: Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, Tom O’Halleran of Arizona, Al Lawson of Florida and Cindy Axne of Iowa.

These committee members will join Republican colleagues John Rose of Tennessee, Ronny Jackson of Texas, Mark Alford of Missouri, Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon, Monica De La Cruz of Texas, John Durate of California, Nick Langworthy of New York, Max Miller of Ohio, Marc Molinaro of New York, Zach Nunn of Iowa, Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, Frank Lucas of Oklahoma, Austin Scott of Georgia, Rick Crawford of Arkansas, Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee, Doug LaMalfa of California, David Rouzer of North Carolina, Trent Kelly of Mississippi, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, Jim Baird of Indiana, Tracey Mann of Kansas, Mary Miller of Illinois, Barry Moore of Alabama, Kat Cammack of Florida and Brad Finstad of Minnesota.

Republican member and long-standing congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania will serve as committee chairman. He and ranking member Scott will lead the committee in drafting the 2023 farm bill.