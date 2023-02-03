PORTAGE, IND. — Cargill has closed its grain elevator at Burns Harbor in Portage as of Jan. 31, saying a variety of current and expected market conditions led to the decision to not renew its lease.

The elevator handled soybeans, corn and wheat on Lake Michigan with a storage capacity of 7.768 million bus, according to Sosland Publishing’s 2023 Grain & Milling Annual. The Ports of Indiana grain export terminal at Burns Harbor received by truck and rail and loaded barge, rail and truck.

Cargill said it notified customers of its decision in September 2022.

“There were several different contributing factors that led us to make this decision, which include the current and projected market environment,” Cargill said. “Cargill’s other local operations in the area continue, as do the larger network of grain and oilseeds facilities around the US, and we will utilize those operations to serve customers to ensure they continue to have access to markets for their grain.”

Cargill said it is retaining current employees at Burns Harbor through the duration of operations while also assisting them in finding other employment opportunities at Cargill.