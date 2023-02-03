JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Stellar, an integrated company specializing in industrial refrigeration, packaging, automation and silo and conveying, introduced a new organizational structure for its refrigeration group.

The new team’s members include Chris Williams, senior vice president, industrial group; Robbie Roberson, vice president, aftermarket services; Brian Reeves, vice president of startup and commissioning; Shawn Rapp, director of regional projects; Chase Sly, director of engineering; Brad Johnson, director of operations; Todd Pranger, director of business development; John Rupe, director of field services; and Brandon Cheesman, automation and controls manager.

"This deliberate restructuring in leadership was necessary to honor our core values, providing superior customer service and encouraging innovative solutions," said Brian Kappele, chief executive officer of Stellar. "Clients struggle to find a trusted industrial solutions provider that is capable of exceeding their standards and is consistently focused on safety, reliability and performance. We intend to be that solution.”