ANAHEIM, CALIF. – Customer requests for plant-based protein have doubled in the past four years, according to a report from Nellson, LLC, which manufactures branded and private label nutritional bar and functional powder systems. Customer requests for plant-based protein were at 20% in 2018 while requests for dairy protein were at 80%. Now, 40% of customers request plant-based proteins compared to 60% requesting dairy protein.

“Today’s consumers are recognizing the nutritional benefits that plant-based products offer and, now more than ever, want plant-based proteins on the ingredient list when purchasing nutrition bars and powders,” said Bart Child, chief commercial officer of Anaheim-based Nellson. “At Nellson, we aim to identify and anticipate popular demands and future trends to help our brand partners stay informed and prepare them for what’s to come in nutritional products such as bars and powders.”