PETALUMA, CALIF. — Organic and vegetarian frozen foods manufacturer Amy’s Kitchen has created five new leadership roles.

The additional positions on the executive and management teams were created to support the company’s strategic goals and expansion efforts.

“Our business is increasingly complex with a growing workforce,” said Andy Berliner, chief executive officer of Amy’s. “With over 2,600 amazing people who produce hundreds of thousands of meals a day, we want to make sure their needs are met and we’re able to source and manage a global network of organic farmers, processors, and ingredients. The new roles will help us do that.”

Oksana Woloszczuk has been named chief supply chain officer, joining the company after spending two years as the vice president of integrated supply chain at McCain Foods. She also spent 11 years in various leadership positions at the Kellogg Co.

Steve Kravariotis will take on the role of vice president of supply chain planning, bringing more than 30 years of experience in sales and operations planning. He was most recently vice president of global supply chain planning for Bio-Rad Laboratories.

David Griego joins the company as senior director of engineering. In his new role, Mr. Griego will help streamline plant operations and utilize automated manufacturing systems. His prior experience includes leadership positions at Del Real Foods, Passport Foods and Ruiz Foods.

Goretti Hamlin will oversee the Amy’s human resources department as vice president of HR, and Felicia Collins brings 20 years of communications experience to her new role as senior director of communications.