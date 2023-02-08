Pro Tip: Here are five natural sweeteners to help bakers improve the taste, texture and quality of baked foods.

Sugar has been a staple for centuries in the bakery industry for adding sweetness to baked foods. With the growing trend toward clean label ingredients, there is an increasing demand for natural sweeteners in baking. Natural sweeteners derived from plants and fruits offer not only a cleaner label but also a range of unique flavors and benefits that make them a popular choice for baking. Here are some commonly used natural sweeteners and their impact on taste, texture and the overall quality of baked foods.

Sugar: Sugar (aka sucrose) is the most widely used sweetener in bread and bun recipes and comes from either sugar cane or sugar beets. It is a disaccharide made up of glucose and fructose and can contribute to the browning and flavor development of breads and cakes. Granulated sugar comes in different granulations from fine to sanding sugar.

Honey: Honey is a natural sweetener that is made by bees from flower nectar. It is composed of fructose, glucose and other sugars, and can contribute to the browning and flavor development of breads and cakes. Honey has been used in baking for centuries as it adds moisture to the dough or batter. Yeast naturally exists in honey as well as in most fruits. Honey also contains enzymes and can help to improve the texture of bread.

Maple syrup: Maple syrup is a natural sweetener made from the sap of maple trees. You can use maple syrup in your fermentation, as it is made predominantly of sucrose, the same compound as in cane sugar. However, there are several constraints. For example, maple syrup is made up of one third water, so more is needed than compared to cane sugar. Maple syrup can contribute to the browning and flavor development of breads and cakes.

Molasses: Molasses is a byproduct of sugar production. It is a thick, dark liquid that contains various sugars such as glucose, fructose and sucrose. Molasses can be purchased in either light, medium or dark versions, and can also contribute to the browning and flavor development of breads and cakes. Molasses is a liquid and therefore makes baked foods moister with a chewier texture. It is important to consider this when you want baked products that need to be dry or crunchy. Molasses will affect the way your baked foods look and taste; it is important to find a level that works for your products.

Fruit juice: Fruit juice can be used as a natural sweetener in bread recipes. It can add a fruity flavor and aroma to the bread. Fruit juices are usually acidified, so make sure it works with your yeast fermentation. For example, pineapple juice can be a great addition to sweet rolls.

Richard Charpentier is a classically trained French baker, CMB, holds a degree in baking science from Kansas State University, and is owner and chief executive officer of Baking Innovation. Connect with him on LinkedIn.