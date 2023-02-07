THOMASVILLE, GA. — Cindy Cox has joined Flowers Foods, Inc. as chief human resources officer. She succeeds Tonja Taylor, who plans to retire from the company in early summer 2023.

In her new role Ms. Cox will lead the company’s human resources organization and report to A. Ryals McMullian, president and chief executive officer.

Ms. Cox joins Flowers from Carrier Corp., where she most recently was vice president of human resources for the refrigeration segment. During her 27-year tenure at Pratt & Whitney and Carrier Corp., she held multiple HR roles of increasing scale and responsibility.

“Cindy brings a distinguished track record of excellence in human resources management to Flowers and I’m confident that she will make a tremendous impact as our new CHRO,” Mr. McMullian said. “Her passion for both driving successful talent management programs and strengthening employee relations will be instrumental as we continue to advance the employee experience at Flowers.”

Ms. Cox received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and supervision management and a master’s degree in human resources management, both from Purdue University. She also received a juris doctorate focused on employment and labor law from the University of Connecticut.