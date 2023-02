CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. is expanding its foodservice offerings with the launch of Martin’s Famous Texas Toast Potato Bread.

The bread features high-protein wheat flour, nonfat milk, butter and pure cane sugar, and is made from non-GMO ingredients.

Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe said the thick slices have a “soft, pillowy texture and light buttery taste that make them perfect for traditional Texas toast, a hearty sandwich, or colossal french toast.”