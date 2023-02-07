READING, PA. — Sixth-generation baking manufacturer Unique Snacks, formerly known as Unique Pretzels, is debuting its first non-pretzel snack. Dubbed “Puffzels,” the baked snack is vegan and certified gluten-free. The pretzel-shaped twists feature a puffed corn meal and oat flour base and are made using Non-GMO Project verified ingredients.

Available in four flavors, including Homestyle butter and garlic, honey mustard, aged cheddar and wild Buffalo, the gluten-free snacks can be purchased at Ahold Delhaize and Safeway Mid-Atlantic stores starting this month.

“Living up to the Unique Snacks brand name is a fun challenge, and we wanted to create a new snack unlike anything on the market,” said Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer and sixth generation leader at Unique Snacks. “Puffed products are experiencing high consumer demand, and Puffzels will help our retail partners expand puffed snacking options for their customers.”

Puffzels will be available at more retailers nationwide beginning in March.