WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Sweet and snacks manufacturer Dewey’s Bakery is debuting grab-and-go cookie pouches featuring mini versions of the company’s thin and crispy cookies. The mini cookies are available in Meyer lemon and brownie crisp varieties.

Available at select retailers nationwide, the grab-and-go pouches are sold in bulk — each box contains eight cookie pouches — at the suggested retail price of $19.99 per box.

Dewey’s Bakery plans to expand distribution to convenience stores following the retail launch in February.