DAYTON, OHIO — Mikesell’s, a 110-year-old snack foods company, is going out of business and seeking new ownership.

Founded in 1910, Mikesell’s claims to be the “oldest continuous operating potato chip company in the United States.” The company began by selling dried beef and sausage throughout Dayton before moving on to producing potato chips. Today, the company is a privately held manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of snack foods, including potato chips, pretzels, corn products, pork rinds and dips.

“To continue to protect the Mikesell’s brand, so it can remain viable in the market and continue to move forward, Mikesell’s is announcing that it intends to transition all Mikesell’s brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible,” the company said. “The exact timeline remains uncertain.

“The Mikesell’s family and team wish to thank the community, consumers and partners for their love and support over the past 112-plus years. Our family will long remember the fan love, the friendships and the wins along the way the most.”