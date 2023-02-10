BROOKLYN, NY. — Tacombi, manufacturer of the Vista Hermosa brand of tortilla products, salsas and condiments, has completed construction on its 30,000-square-foot facility at The Whale Building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The new facility will allow the company to expand operations and increase production capacity. In addition, it will result in the creation of 90 new full-time jobs, supported by up to $1 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits from Empire State Development.

“New York City is back in business, and I’m thrilled that as of today, that includes Tacombi’s Vista Hermosa tortilla factory,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “This state-of-the-art facility is a win-win for New York City, supplying fresh tortillas to Tacombi restaurants and retail outlets across the nation and creating local jobs right here in Sunset Park.”

Tacombi’s history dates back to 2006, when it began as a taco stand on a beach in Mexico. Four years later the company opened its first US location in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood. The company now operates 11 taquerias across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Meanwhile, the company’s Vista Hermosa products are sold at more than 2,000 stores across 40 states.

“The opening of our new tortilleria in Brooklyn marks an important milestone in the expansion of Tacombi and Vista Hermosa,” said Dario Wolos, founder and chief executive officer of Tacombi. “The tax incentives provided by Empire State Development played an impactful role in our decision to relocate our facility from New Jersey to New York and we’re excited to join such a vibrant and diverse community in Sunset Park.”