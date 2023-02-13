THOMASVILLE, GA. — In its fourth-quarter financial report, Flowers’ Foods, Inc. narrowed the number of sales categories the company breaks out to two from three. As a result, private label sales will no longer be broken out alone.

“We are disaggregating our sales into two categories: 'branded retail' and 'other,'” R. Steve Kinsey, chief financial officer, said in a Feb. 9 pre-recorded management discussion. “The latter category encompasses what we formerly referred to as 'store branded retail' and 'non‐retail and other.'

With the new categorization, Flowers added in a tabular form a breakdown of sales growth (or contraction) between volume and price/mix.

“In addition to being better aligned with our strategy, we hope that this additional detail will provide more insight into our business,” Mr. Kinsey said.

For the year, branded retail sales were $3.14 billion, up 9.2% from $2.87 billion in 2021 and accounted for 65% of total sales.

Other sales totaled $1.67 billion, up 15% from $1.46 billion. Accounting for the 9.2% increase was a 14.3% gain attributed to price/mix and a 5.1% contraction of volume. For other, price/mix contributed 18.1% while volume contracted 3.6%.

In the fourth quarter, branded retail sales were $699 million, up 7% from $650 million in the same quarter in 2021 and accounted for 64% of total sales. Other sales totaled $384 million, up 15% from $334 million. Accounting for the 7.6% increase was a 14.1% gain attributed to price/mix and a 6.5% contraction of volume. For other, price/mix contributed 21.5% while volume contracted 6.6%.

Responding to an analyst’s question about lower volume in the fourth quarter, A. Ryals McMullian, president and chief executive officer, said the “lion’s share” of the drop was in cake and foodservice.

“A lot of that is strategic and intentional,” he said. “So we pulled back on a lot of underperforming SKUs (stock keeping units). In cake, we pulled back on a lot of underperforming business in foodservice. And we’ll continue to attempt to optimize that business, if you will. Certainly, yes, there has been some softness on the branded side. As we’ve seen this mix shift to private label, I don’t think that’s a surprise to anybody.”