OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Morgan Gittemeier has joined BEMA as project coordinator. In her new role she will provide administrative and project-based support for various BEMA projects and gatherings.

Ms. Gittemeier previously worked for BEMA in 2019 and 2022 to ensure the IBIEducate classes ran smoothly and assisting in other tasks associated with the International Baking Industry Exposition.

Before joining BEMA she was a human resources administrative assistant at Garmin and earlier handled events and guest experience for Kingdom City Church.