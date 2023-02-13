The baking industry has given Mike Porter, president and chief operating officer of New Horizons Baking Co. (NHBC) a lot. Even when he was a kid, the baking industry supported his family through their retail bakery.

“This industry is so big but also very small at the same time, and there are some fantastic people working within this industry,” Mr. Porter said. “When I look at the American Society of Baking and BEMA, the people I’ve met there, they are my friends and family now. They know my kids; I know their kids, and you don’t see that in a lot of other industries.”

As a person who prioritizes people and relationships, he was well-suited to the baking industry, which is built on relationships. And because of what the industry has poured into Mr. Porter, he has been eager to give back, whether it’s through helping an industry connection or speaking at industry events. Mr. Porter encourages others at NHBC to get involved.

“I want everyone at my company to have the opportunities to be in these groups so they can learn and meet people and build their own relationships,” he said. “Then when problems come up, they can call their own connections and help make us a better company.”

