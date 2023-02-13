PARIS — Europe Snacks, a manufacturer of savory snacks for third-party brands, is acquiring 100% of United Kingdom-based Burts Snacks, a snack producer specializing in hand-cooked chips. The acquisition will be finalized in March.

The purchase is Europe Snacks’ latest expansion into the UK, Europe’s largest snacking market. The company purchased UK-based Kolak Snacks in 2016, as well as Spain-based Grupo Ibersnacks in 2018. All three acquisitions were made with support from Paris-based private equity firm Apax Partners.

“Within a highly uncertain economic context, it is key to reach a size that allows us to keep investing in our people and in our factories,” said Etienne Lecomte, chief executive officer of Europe Snacks. “Thanks to the trust of our shareholders, it has been made possible and I am very proud to welcome the Burts team to the group.”

The acquisition of Burts will allow Europe Snacks to expand its product portfolio and invest in additional manufacturing capacity, the company said. Burts will still operate from its manufacturing facilities in Leicseter and Plymouth.