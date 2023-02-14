DALLAS — James Butler has joined Brinker International, Inc. as chief supply chain officer and senior vice president.

Mr. Butler will oversee the company’s procurement efforts, food safety and quality assurance, distribution and logistics, brand program management and all other supply chain functions.

“James is a visionary leader who builds collaborative, integrated teams and coaches future leaders to continually improve and drive results,” said Kevin Hochman, president and chief executive officer of Brinker. “He will play a key role in executing on our new strategic pillars, working cross-functionally to help us improve and innovate on the core Chili’s food categories we want to win on — including burgers, fajitas, chicken crispers and margaritas — to improve our guests’ experience and increase traffic.”

Before joining Brinker, Mr. Butler spent two years senior vice president for Restaurant Supply Chain Solutions, heading supply chain management for Yum! Brands and the KFC restaurant systems. His prior experience also includes leadership roles at Georgia-Pacific and Deloitte.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Kentucky and a master’s degree in business administration from Vanderbilt University.