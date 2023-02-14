INDIANAPOLIS — Equinom has hired Ephi Eyal as president of the company’s North America unit and Adi Costa as chief science officer.

“Equinom is in a unique space in the food industry: on one hand, we’re engaged in some of agriculture’s most cutting-edge use of science and technology, and on the other, we’re rapidly commercializing new, game-changing ingredients,” said Gil Shalev, founder and chief executive officer of Equinom. “Fortunately, Ephi and Adi bring us the expertise needed to achieve both goals simultaneously.”

In addition to heading Equinom’s commercial and farming operations in North America, Mr. Eyal will oversee the company’s efforts to scale its seed, grain and ingredient portfolios.

He was most recently CEO at Hinoman USA, Inc. and has held several prior leadership roles in the food industry, including 11 years as the president and CEO of food technology company IFP, Inc.

Mr. Eyal holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Tel Aviv University and a master’s degree in business administration from Dartmouth University.

In his new role, Mr. Costa will lead the company’s continued development of its “Manna” technology platform and plant protein ingredient offerings as the head of Equinom’s R&D department.

Mr. Costa joins Equinom after two years as chief product officer for Medasense Biometrics Ltd., bringing several decades of R&D experience to the company.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics from Bar-Ilan University and a master’s degree in computer sciences from Bar-Ilan.

“The expertise, agility and growth mindset Ephi and Adi bring will be crucial to Equinom as we work to contribute to the solutions that will sustainably feed 10 billion people by 2050," Mr. Shalev said.