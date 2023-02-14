TORONTO — Joshua Kobza will become chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI) on March 1. He will replace Jose E. Cil, who will remain with the company for one year as an adviser.

Mr. Kobza is chief operating officer of RBI and has been with the company for 11 years. Other positions he’s held within the organization include chief financial officer and chief technology and development officer.

Mr. Kobza will report to Patrick Doyle, executive chairman. Mr. Doyle joined RBI in December and was the former CEO of Domino’s Pizza.

“Over the past several years, the board of directors has worked with management to build a thoughtful succession plan for key positions, so this is a natural transition for Josh to lead our next phase of growth,” Mr. Doyle said. “Personally, I'm motivated to work with and help such a talented person like Josh as he steps into this new leadership position.”