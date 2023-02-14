HERNDON, VA. — Patty Andersen has been named the 2023 chair of the board for PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. She is the first woman to hold the position.

Ms. Andersen, co-owner and vice president of human resources and after market services at Delkor Systems, has held several leadership positions at PMMI since joining the Education & Workforce Development Committee in 2010. She has served on the PMMI board of directors since 2017 and joined the Executive Committee as vice chair in 2020. She

also has been chair of the Employee Development Committee, chair of the Strategic Planning Committee and founding member of the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network.

“Patty has provided PMMI with valuable guidance as a leader and a board member,” said Jim Pittas, president and chief executive officer, PMMI. “We are excited as she takes on a larger role in the strategic direction of PMMI as our first female chair. Her more than 20 years of packaging industry experience coupled with her ability to inspire others to work together and think creatively to solve problems makes her an incredible asset to the association.”

Ms. Andersen succeeds Emmanuel Cerf, vice president of PolyPack Inc., who will continue to serve on the PMMI Executive Committee as immediate past chair.