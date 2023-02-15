ZANESVILLE, OHIO — Conn’s Potato Chip Co., Inc. has acquired a license to the brand rights associated with Mikesell’s snack food products. Under terms of the agreement, Conn’s will begin making Mikesell’s branded snack food products from its Zanesville facilities and working to restock retail shelf space.

“Conn’s is excited about this opportunity,” said Jonathan George, owner and president of Conn’s. “The licensing agreement will allow us to use the decades old recipes and traditions of Mikesell’s to continue to deliver the quality snack food products consumers have come to expect and enjoy, especially the loyal fans of Mikesell’s products. This opportunity is a perfect fit with our processes and regional presence. Distribution will be provided by independent operators in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, and consumers will soon be able to make online purchases.”

Mikesell’s, a 110-year-old snack foods company, announced it was going of business and seeking new ownership earlier this month.

Founded in 1910, Mikesell’s claims to be the “oldest continuous operating potato chip company in the United States.” The company began by selling dried beef and sausage throughout Dayton before moving on to producing potato chips. Today, the company is a privately held manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of snack foods, including potato chips, pretzels, corn products, pork rinds and dips.

Established in 1935, Conn’s has grown from Mrs. Ida Conn delivering potato chips in a market basket around her neighborhood to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Zanesville.