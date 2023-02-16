WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 1.5¢ per lb in January, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The increase follows a 2.6¢ per lb increase in December. The price of whole wheat bread also increased, climbing 3.2¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 188.8¢, up 1.5¢ per lb from December and up 33.3¢ from January 2022.

At 245.1¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 3.2¢ from December and up 33.2¢ per lb from January 2022.

The national average price of family flour in January was 54¢, up 1.8¢ from December and up 11.6¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in January was 147.5¢ per lb, up 4.1¢ from December and up 35.9¢ from January 2022. Chocolate chip cookies were 505.8¢ per lb, up 8.4¢ per lb from December and up 83.5¢ from January 2022.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in January was 97¢, down 0.1¢ from December but up 13.8¢ from January 2022.