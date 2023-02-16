RACINE, WIS. — Butter Buds Inc. has launched a new dairy alternative ingredient for vegan and clean label applications.

Butter Buds Non-Dairy 32X provides the same butter flavor enhancers as the company’s existing Butter Buds 32X ingredient but doesn’t contain dairy allergens.

The ingredient combines sunflower oil and other natural flavors to recreate the flavor and texture of dairy fat in a water soluble, shelf-stable format.

“Our latest flavor solution, Butter Buds Non-Dairy 32X, makes it possible to deliver the rich, creamy flavors of butter and cream, now in a vegan option,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director at Butter Buds. “This is an exciting flavor sensation that makes it possible for manufacturers to create satisfying and craveable non-dairy foods, without the risk of exposure to dairy allergens.”

The company designed the ingredient in response to the 57% of American adults that now consume dairy alternatives as part of their diet, according to data from Mintel.