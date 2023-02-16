YAKIMA, WASH. — Blair Chastain has been named chief revenue officer of Kwik Lok Corp. In his new role, Mr. Chastain will focus on enhancing the company’s global sales and marketing strategies.

Mr. Chastain most recently was vice president of sales and marketing, North America, for IPL Innovative Packaging Leaders. Earlier, he spent 17 years at Rehrig Pacific Co. in a variety of roles, including vice president of sales, national director of sales for rigid packaging, and sales manager for environmental for the Western region. He also has worked as business development manager at WinWin Technologies and marketing manager at Oracle.

He received a bachelor’s degree in marketing at San Diego State University.

“Blair’s experience developing strong sales strategies and empowering agile teams will be a strong asset as Kwik Lok continues to grow our business worldwide and make a difference in our communities” said Don Carrell, chief executive officer of Kwik Lok.