|
WASHINGTON — The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents related to the baking industry from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2022.
|
WASHINGTON — The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents related to the baking industry from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2022.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe
Brands explore health and wellness trends alongside novelty LTOs.
Five manufacturers and suppliers were issued patents.