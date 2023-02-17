BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS — Rich Products Corp. is investing more than $100 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Brownsville. The company said it plans to add more than 150,000 square feet of space to the plant, which makes the company’s appetizer products primarily sold under the SeaPak and Farm Rich brands.

“We’ve seen a significant influx in demand within this category, especially over the course of the past three years, and this expansion will add capacity for production, storage and facility space to support continued growth,” said Kevin Spratt, president of US/Canada Region, Rich Products. “On top of that, we’ll be expanding our fantastic team in Brownsville, adding over 100 local positions across all difference facets of production and warehousing upon completion of the project. This is a true win-win — creating greater value for Brownsville, our associates, our customers and consumers as a whole.”

Rich Products has operated the plant since 1993.