SPARKS, NEV. — Roundabout Catering has acquired Franco Baking Co., which has baked bread at its Sparks facility for over 50 years. Franco Baking Co. services about 600 customer accounts, including 134 Port of Sub locations as well as grocery chains and other restaurants, in northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe.

Franco Baking Co. will continue to operate under the same name and will continue to produce its existing products, including French bread, sourdough bread, hamburger and hot dog buns, sandwich and dinner rolls, and sliced bread.

MaryBeth and Colin Smith own Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue.

“We are thrilled to continue the legacy of this incredible company,” Colin Smith said. “Both companies are family-owned local businesses, and together, we have shared these core values with our employees, customers and community partners for many years.”

The Smiths have owned and operated businesses in the Reno-Sparks area since 2017.

“I wanted to sincerely thank our northern Nevada community, loyal customers, employees and business partners for all of your support,” said Tim Gant of Franco Baking Co. “My dad, Jack, bought the company five decades ago and was the backbone of this place. It has been a humbling experience to carry on the business, especially since the loss of both my dad and brother.”