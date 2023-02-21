NEW YORK — Sales of private label products in all retail outlets in the United States jumped more than 11% to reach $229 billion in 2022, according to data from the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) and the market research company IRI, Inc, Chicago. National brand dollar sales rose 6.1% to $981 billion, bringing overall grocery industry sales up to $1.2 trillion.

Store brand unit sales were 58.8 billion in 2022, down from 59.4 billion in 2021. National brands counted 228.4 billion units sold in 2022 versus 238.3 billion in 2021, according to the IRI data.

“Last year’s record sales and double-digit growth reflect the strong consumer demand for store brands,” said Peggy Davies, president of the PLMA. “Shoppers are filling their baskets with great-tasting, innovative and high-quality store brand foods, beverages, nonfoods, household goods and many other categories.”

Of the 17 departments IRI tracks, 16 showed store brand growth. Categories with notable growth included refrigerated products, which rose 17% to $47 billion in sales; general food products with a 14% increase to $38.6 billion in sales; and meat, which rose 5% to $26.5 billion in sales.

Drilling deeper into IRI’s individual product categories show which experienced the most private label growth in 2022. Bottled water sales, for example, rose nearly 22.8% to reach $6.7 billion in sales and cookies increased by 18.3% to hit $3.4 billion in sales. Other categories experiencing significant growth included butter and butter blends, shortening and oils, and processed poultry which saw sales rise 26.6%, 26.5% and 25.7%, respectively.

“By adapting and shopping smarter by choosing store brands, US consumers were able to purchase high quality, great value food and non-food grocery items for their families in the face of inflation, recession fears, supply chain issues and geopolitical unrest,” Ms. Davies said. “That’s a trend that historically accrues to the long-term benefit of the store brands industry. We have every reason to believe that this favorable dynamic will continue well into 2023.”