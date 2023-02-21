THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods Inc. has completed the acquisition of baking manufacturer Papa Pita Bakery after the companies finalized the agreement in December. Papa Pita will be an independent subsidiary of Flowers Foods, according to the company.

Papa Pita is based in West Jordan, Utah, where it manufactures baked foods for its primary brands — Papa Pita, Bubba’s Bagels, Great Grains and Maya’s Tortillas — and co-manufactures products for other brands.

“Papa Pita has been an important co-manufacturer of Flowers products for many years, and we expect the acquisition to drive further manufacturing and distribution synergies,” said A. Ryals McMullian, president and chief executive officer of Flowers Foods. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the passionate Papa Pita team to Flowers.”