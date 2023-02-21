KANSAS CITY — It took a while, but the American Society of Baking’s Baking Hall of Fame has honored the many inventions of Harold J. Flynn, an engineering pioneer who revolutionized the industry itself.

A native of New Haven, Conn., Mr. Flynn advanced the development of the ribbon burner, an integral part of direct gas-fired (DGF) ovens that are suited for baked foods that require a high temperature such as pizza and crackers. To this day, Flynn Ribbon Burners and components are at the heart of thousands of DGF ovens throughout the world — some are operational 50 years later.

“It is no exaggeration to say that every day, throughout the world, millions of people benefit from these advancements,” said Dom Medina, president of Flynn Burner, in the February issue of Baking & Snack magazine.

Mr. Flynn’s accomplishments weren’t limited to his professional life. He was an active member of his community in New Rochelle, NY, through volunteer and civic work.

“Despite his many achievements, Harold Flynn never sought praise or recognition,” Mr. Medina noted. “He was beloved and admired by family, friends and professional associates. … Throughout his life, he encouraged others to use their creativity and skills to make positive changes in people’s lives.”

Mr. Flynn died at age 78 in 1978. Many years later, his impact on baking is still felt.

“His legacy and leadership qualities he exemplified continue to be maintained by Flynn (Burner), and others who were fortunate to know, work with and learn from his exemplary life and creative innovative ideas,” Mr. Medina said.