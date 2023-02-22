TORONTO — Marie-Eve Royer has been named president of Bimbo Canada. She succeeds Joseph McCarthy, who has been named senior vice president of logistics and supply chain transformation at Bimbo Bakeries USA.

Ms. Royer most recently was senior vice president of business transformation at Bimbo Canada, and earlier was vice president of national sales. Prior to Bimbo Canada she was vice president of sales at Canada Bread Co., Ltd., which was sold to Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV in 2014. Earlier, she was vice president of sales for Canadian retail at Maple Leaf Foods and director of Canadian retail sales at Maple Leaf.

She received a bachelor’s degree in commerce at McGill University.