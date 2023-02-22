WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association has named Michael Hagerty and George Long as new chairs on its Human Resources and Safety Professionals Group.

Mr. Hagerty is vice president of safety and security at Flowers Foods, Inc. Prior to Flowers he was global director of health and safety — Ramboll Environment and Health, at Ramboll. Earlier, he was vice president of safety health and environmental at Parson Corp., director of health and safety at Georgia-Pacific LLC, senior manager of safety and environmental compliance ALCS at Altria, and director of safety and environmental protection at Waste Management Inc.

He received a bachelor’s of science degree at Vanderbilt University and a master’s of science degree in occupational safety and health at Murray State University.

Mr. Long has been with Aunt Millie’s Bakeries for more than 32 years, including the past two years as senior director of human resources. His other roles at Aunt Millie’s have included vice president of human resources, senior director of human resources and director of safety and risk management.

He received a bachelor’s degree in management and organizational development at Spring Arbor University and a master’s degree in human resources at Indiana Wesleyan University.

The ABA’s Human Resources and Safety Professionals Group shares strategies to help protect the industry’s skilled workforce and to address legislative and regulatory impacts on the daily operations of human resources and labor relations. A key initiative of the group is the ABA Safety Recognition Program, which each year honors ABA member companies for excelling in workplace safety and increasing safety awareness. In 2021, 20 member companies across 133 facilities were recognized as part of the program.