CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has teamed up with The Hershey Co. to introduce a flavor remix first for the Reese’s brand: salty sweet donuts inspired by Reese’s Big Cup Stuffed with Potato Chips, Reese’s Big Cup Stuffed with Pretzels and Reese’s Outrageous.

Krispy Kreme’s new Reese’s Salty Sweet Dozen will be available for a limited time and includes three donuts featuring pretzels, potato sticks and salted caramel icing:

Reese’s Salty Sweet Crunch Donut – A shell donut filled with Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing, drizzled in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing and topped with sea salt praline pretzels.

Reese’s Salty Sweet Crisp Donut – An Original Glazed donut dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, topped with potato sticks, a drizzle of milk chocolate icing and Reese’s peanut butter sauce plus a dollop of Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling.

Reese’s Outrageous Donut – An Original Glazed donut dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese’s pieces, drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter sauce and salted caramel icing.

“Salty, sweet, Reese’s and Krispy Kreme can now all be experienced in one incredible donut collection,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “These flavors bring out the best in each other, just like our partnership with Reese’s has over the years.”

Krispy Kreme’s partnership with Reese’s dates back to 2017, when the donut chain introduced the Reese’s Peanut Butter Donut. Two years later the brands partnered again

.