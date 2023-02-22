MENLO PARK, CALIF. — Better-for-you tortilla brand Rise & Puff launched this month with three flagship products: original tortillas, organic tortillas and gluten-free tortillas. Each tortilla variety is made using five ingredients or less, including a flour base, water, avocado oil and salt.

The tortillas were conceived as a brand of M&P Gastronomy, which is run by co-founders Mark Shaw and Philip Summe. Mr. Shaw has worked at companies including Marie Callender Brands as senior brand manager, Unilever as senior product manager, Mattson as vice president and others. Mr. Summe has a background in portfolio management and has worked at companies including Crossfields Capital Management, Baylight Capital and Lazard Asset Management.

“Rise & Puff fills a tremendous gap in the tortilla market in the US, which is stuck in the 1950s in terms of nutritional profile,” Mr. Summe said. “Pair that with the pandemic, which accelerated consumers’ desire to conveniently cook a fresh meal at home, and it’s time tortillas make a statement in the better-for-you aisle. We firmly believe this is a product that will delight consumers with better taste and better nutrition.”

Rise & Puff tortillas are available online at the company website and at select retailers in the San Francisco Bay area, with plans to launch in Los Angeles and parts of Texas in the coming weeks.