OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — BEMA has unveiled Jeff Havens as keynote speaker for its 2023 convention, scheduled for June 20-24 at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, SC.

Founder of the Jeff Havens Co., Mr. Havens is a corporate trainer, motivational speaker and entertainer who combines humor and business insights to help companies grow and improve their culture. He is the author of “Us vs. Them: Redefining the Multigenerational Workplace to Inspire Your Employees to Love Your Company, Drive Innovation and Embrace Change and Reality: The Novel.”

“Combining elements of communication, leadership, change management, innovation and customer experience, Jeff will demonstrate why improving your business should never be boring,” BEMA said.

Mr. Havens will speak Thursday, June 22. BEMA members can attend the convention in-person or via the virtual Workforce Edition, held June 22 and 23. The Workforce Edition will include skill and professional development workshops designed for the baking industry workforce.

To learn more about Jeff Havens, visit jeffhavens.com. For more on BEMA Convention 2023 and to register, click here.