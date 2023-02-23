PLAINFIELD, ILL. — George Dunbar, founder of Dunbar Systems, Inc., a provider of wholesale commercial baking ovens and conveyors as well as other bakery supplies and equipment systems, died Feb. 18. He was 80 years old.

Mr. Dunbar, along with his wife, JoAnn, founded Dunbar Systems, Inc. in 1982. Mr. Dunbar would go on to spend many years at the company as owner and chief executive officer.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn; four sons, Mark (Christy) Dunbar, Mike Dunbar, Scott (Jessica) Boersma, and Dave (Katie) Dunbar; a daughter, Amanda (Mark) Harrison; 15 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Dunbar, and his sister, Pat (Jim) Tuomey.

A visitation is scheduled for Feb. 24 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544, with a funeral set for Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church, 1310 Shepherd Dr., Naperville, IL 60565.