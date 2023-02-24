ORLANDO — SNAC International seeks to support early-stage brands at its annual SNAXPO conference, taking place March 19-21 in Orlando. The snack industry trade association is introducing new resources and incentives for startup leaders and operators attending the event.

SNAXPO features the latest processing technology, packaging solutions and ingredients, seasonings and flavor, plus education sessions and networking opportunities. Organizers expect more than 1,400 attendees and 160 exhibitors at this year’s show.

“Every snack brand, existing and emerging, needs to consider their appeal to the latest consumer trends,” said Christine Cochran, president and chief executive officer of SNAC International, Arlington, Va. “SNAXPO is the place where snack brands of all sizes can network, share ideas, learn and rub shoulders with some of the top leaders in the industry.”

New to the event is the Startups Hub, sponsored by Food Entrepreneur, featuring a welcome program, coordinated interviews with trade media, product display opportunities, personal guided tours, connections with industry mentors and education tailored to emerging brands. Discounted registration and travel subsidies are available to qualifying startups on a limited basis.

At Co-Pack Central, a new section co-sponsored by the Contract Packaging Association, snack brands of all sizes may connect with contract manufacturers and partners. Co-manufacturers may secure a kiosk in Co-Pack Central for $1,000.

During the returning Flavor Showdown competition, hosted by Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, attendees may sample and vote for their favorite sweet and savory flavors. The SNAXPO23 Flavor of the Year Awards will be announced at the closing party.

The Knowledge Zone will include educational seminars and discussions spanning such topics as legislative and regulatory priorities, legal and technical state of cannabis for food, sustainability solutions, Latin American snack trends and insights for successful co-manufacturing partnerships.

SNAC Bites, a series of half-hour sessions, will be held directly on the show floor and is free for all trade show attendees. Suppliers will share ideas, technology and techniques.

To register or learn more, go to snaxpo.com.