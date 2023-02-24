LONDON, ONT. — Andriani SpA, a European manufacturer of a range of allergen-free and gluten-free pastas, has selected London, Ont., for its first North American production plant. The 50,000-square-foot facility will employ 50 and procure raw materials from southwestern Ontario.

“We are excited to build our first North American manufacturing facility in London, Ontario, Canada,” said Michele Di Paolo, chief executive officer, operations, Andriani SpA. “London has all the right ingredients, supportive city, talent, access to raw materials and a great location to access many different markets.”

Andriani said it selected London from potential locations in both Canada and the United States.

Headquartered in Gravina in Puglia, Italy, Andriani is a leader in the production of allergen-free and gluten-free pasta, producing more than 40,000 tonnes per year for more than 30 countries, including Italy, the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Spain and Scandinavia. The company works closely with regional farms to develop non-GMO supply chains of brown rice, corn, quinoa, buckwheat, amaranth, lentils, peas and many more.