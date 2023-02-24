NORTH MANCHESTER, IND. — MPS Egg Farms has acquired fellow egg producer Country Charm Eggs for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction adds 1.8 million egg-laying hens to MPS’ flock of 12 million and a farm in Gillsville, Ga., that produces 600 million eggs annually.

“MPS has been intentional about growth — doing so in a strategic way that leverages our commitment to customer excellence and high quality, while also aligning with businesses that share our core values and our unwavering dedication to animal care and food safety,” said Sam Krouse, co-chief executive officer of MPS.

The deal marks MPS’ first expansion in the southeast United States and its second acquisition since 2020, when the company acquired Feathercrest Farms.

“While MPS has Midwestern roots, we have an exciting future ahead as a national egg producer, serving a wide range of customers with the same outstanding service, high-quality products, attention-to-detail and commitment to doing all that is needed to deliver on that promise,” said Dan Krouse, co-CEO of MPS.