COLUMBUS, OHIO — Auddino’s Italian Bakery is discontinuing production of donuts citing “necessary business changes.”

The Columbus-based company said it will be focusing solely on production of its “cronut,” or fried croissant, as well as cookies and Italian specialty items.

“We apologize for any disappointment this may cause and thank you for your understanding and support,” the company noted in a Feb. 16 Facebook post.

Founded in 1968, Auddino’s operates one retail store with 31 employees and has annual sales of $1 million to $5 million, according to the 2022 Directory & Buyers Guide published by Sosland Publishing Co. The company also has 15 route trucks.