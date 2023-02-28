CHICAGO — McDonald’s is continuing its Krispy Kreme donuts market test with more Kentucky restaurants. The fast-food giant already sold a limited amount of Krispy Kreme donuts at nine locations in Louisville starting Oct. 26, 2022, but expands this test to nearly 160 locations around Louisville, Lexington and other nearby areas starting March 21.

“The expanded test will help us learn more about operational impact on a larger scale as well as explore customer demand,” said McDonald’s. “And this time around, there are even more ways for fans to satisfy their Krispy Kreme craving, with donuts available all day in-restaurant, at the drive-thru, via McDelivery and on the McDonald’s App.”

McDonald’s will be offering three Krispy Kreme donuts as part of the test: Original Glazed donuts, chocolate iced with sprinkles donuts and chocolate iced Kreme filled donuts.